VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) reached $6.17, with a +0.16% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.59% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 66.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.81 million, showing a 9.99% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.34 per share and a revenue of $29.07 million, indicating changes of -55.84% and -23.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, VirTra, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, VirTra, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.12. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.12 for its industry.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 237, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

