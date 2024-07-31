VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $8.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.13% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 12, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 11.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.27 million, down 20.02% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $38.97 million, representing changes of -7.79% and +2.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, VirTra, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VirTra, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.13, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

One should further note that VTSI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Military industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VTSI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

