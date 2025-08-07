VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $6.97, marking a -3.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.92% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 11, 2025. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.38 million, up 5.11% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.27 per share and a revenue of $29.19 million, indicating changes of +125% and +7.9%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. VirTra, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VirTra, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.67. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.67 of its industry.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.