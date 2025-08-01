VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed the most recent trading day at $6.95, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 11, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.03, reflecting a 72.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.38 million, reflecting a 5.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $29.19 million, indicating changes of +125% and +7.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.26, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

