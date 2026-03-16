VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) was up +2.56% at $4.40. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

The stock of company has fallen by 1.83% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 26, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.45 million, reflecting a 0.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.15 per share and a revenue of $24.94 million, signifying shifts of +25% and -7.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, VirTra, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.24.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.