VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $3.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.59%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 0.96%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 13, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 550% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.49 million, indicating a 50% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.1 per share and revenue of $20.13 million, which would represent changes of -600% and -10.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.