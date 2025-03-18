VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $5.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.71%.

The company's stock has dropped by 16.42% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.09 million, indicating a 20.06% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VirTra, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

