VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed the most recent trading day at $6.59, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.83% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.73%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.38 million, indicating a 5.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $29.19 million, which would represent changes of +125% and +7.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VirTra, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.15 right now. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.15.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 1, this industry ranks in the top 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

