VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) ending at $3.69, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.71%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 33.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, VirTra, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 90.91%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.61 million, indicating a 18.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $29.25 million, indicating changes of +41.67% and +8.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 70.69% lower. As of now, VirTra, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note VirTra, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.71. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.71.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, finds itself in the bottom 1% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.