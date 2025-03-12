VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) standing at $5.17, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.25% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.09 million, indicating a 20.06% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VirTra, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.91, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.