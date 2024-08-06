VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $7.55 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.31% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.74% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 12, 2024. On that day, VirTra, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.27 million, down 20.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $38.97 million, representing changes of -7.79% and +2.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VirTra, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, VirTra, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.63. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.63.

It's also important to note that VTSI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Military was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.