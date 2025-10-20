VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $5.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.21% outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, VirTra, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.48 million, indicating stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $29.79 million, which would represent changes of +175% and +10.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.12. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.12.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

