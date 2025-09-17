VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed the most recent trading day at $5.35, moving -3.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.57%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.47% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.48 million, indicating no movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $29.79 million, which would represent changes of +175% and +10.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VirTra, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.73. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.73.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

