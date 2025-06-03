VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, VTSI crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

VTSI has rallied 36.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests VTSI could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider VTSI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting VTSI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

