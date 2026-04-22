VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $4.78, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 0.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 181.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.86 million, down 60.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $19.52 million, demonstrating changes of -450% and -12.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 141.18% lower. Right now, VirTra, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.