VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) ending at $6.20, denoting a +1.64% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 66.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.81 million, reflecting a 9.99% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

VTSI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $29.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -55.84% and -23.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.94.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

