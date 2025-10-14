VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) ended the recent trading session at $6.09, demonstrating a +2.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.19% outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.48 million, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $29.79 million, demonstrating changes of +175% and +10.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. VirTra, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VirTra, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.09 right now. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.09.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.