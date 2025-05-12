VirTra, Inc. Reports 120% Year-Over-Year Increase in Bookings to $6.4 Million and Net Income of $1.3 Million for Q1 2025

VirTra, Inc. reported a Q1 2025 net income of $1.3 million, with bookings increasing 120% year-over-year to $6.4 million.

VirTra, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net income rising to $1.3 million and bookings increasing by 120% year-over-year to $6.4 million, reflecting robust demand despite ongoing federal funding uncertainties. The company's total revenue was slightly down at $7.2 million, attributed to delivery delays. Gross profit improved to $5.2 million, resulting in a higher gross margin of 72.6%. The company's backlog reached $21.2 million, indicating strong future revenue potential. CEO John Givens emphasized improved operational execution and strategic initiatives, including reentering the GSA procurement program, enhancing customer engagement, and advancing development related to the U.S. Army's IVAS program. CFO Alanna Boudreau highlighted disciplined cost management and optimistic forecasts for the company's future growth amidst challenges in the law enforcement and defense sectors.

Potential Positives

Net income rose significantly to $1.3 million compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating improved profitability.

Bookings increased by 120% year-over-year to $6.4 million, highlighting strong demand and growth potential for the company's products.

Gross profit improved to $5.2 million with a gross margin of 72.6%, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and cost management.

The backlog reached $21.2 million, providing a solid foundation for future revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

Total revenue decreased by 3% year-over-year, highlighting challenges in revenue growth despite increased net income.

Bookings were reported to have moderated quarter-over-quarter due to delays in federal budget disbursements and a cautious demand environment, indicating potential future instability in sales.

High dependency on federal funding sources poses a risk to future revenue stability, as mentioned in regards to the persistent federal funding uncertainty.

FAQ

What were VirTra's first quarter 2025 net income results?

VirTra reported a net income of $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, up from $0.5 million in Q1 2024.

How much did VirTra's bookings increase year over year?

VirTra's bookings rose by 120% year over year to reach $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

What is the significance of VirTra's backlog amount?

As of March 31, 2025, VirTra's backlog totaled $21.2 million, indicating strong future revenue potential.

How did VirTra's gross profit change in Q1 2025?

Gross profit for Q1 2025 increased to $5.2 million, reflecting a rise in gross margin to 72.6%.

What new initiatives did VirTra undertake in Q1 2025?

VirTra reentered the GSA procurement program to streamline purchases for federal and municipal buyers.

Net Income Rises to $1.3 Million









Bookings Up 120% Year Over Year to $6.4 Million







CHANDLER, Ariz., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







VirTra, Inc









. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”),



a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and





here





.







First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights:











First quarter bookings totaled $6.4 million,



a strong increase from $2.9 million in Q1 2024 and contributing to $33.4 million in bookings over the last twelve months, reflecting continued traction despite persistent federal funding uncertainty, including delayed disbursements and continuing resolutions.



a strong increase from $2.9 million in Q1 2024 and contributing to $33.4 million in bookings over the last twelve months, reflecting continued traction despite persistent federal funding uncertainty, including delayed disbursements and continuing resolutions.





Backlog totaled $21.2 million as of March 31, 2025



, including $9.9 million in Capital, $5.8 million in Service, and $5.5 million in STEP contracts.



, including $9.9 million in Capital, $5.8 million in Service, and $5.5 million in STEP contracts.





V-XR® product momentum increased



, with two units sold to date and growing interest reflected in active quotes and customer engagement.



, with two units sold to date and growing interest reflected in active quotes and customer engagement.





Reentered the GSA procurement program



with bundled offerings to streamline purchases and reduce sales cycle friction across federal and municipal buyers.



with bundled offerings to streamline purchases and reduce sales cycle friction across federal and municipal buyers.





Advanced development work under the U.S. Army’s IVAS program



, including expanded recoil kit validation and reliability testing in preparation for a potential production phase.



, including expanded recoil kit validation and reliability testing in preparation for a potential production phase.





Maintained robust working capital at $35.3 million



, positioning the Company for sustained growth and operational agility.









First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:















For the Three Months Ended















All figures in millions, except per share data









March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024









% Δ

















Total Revenue









$





7.2











$7.3











-3









%









































Gross Profit









$





5.2











$4.7











10









%

















Gross Margin









72.6





%











64.2%











N/A









































Net Income (Loss)









$





1.3











$0.5











N/A

















Diluted EPS









$





0.11











$0.04











N/A

















Adjusted EBITDA









$





1.7











$1.2











N/A









































*The March 31, 2024 column reflects restated financials.









Management Commentary







VirTra CEO John Givens stated, “We started 2025 with improved operational execution and a solid backlog foundation, though bookings moderated quarter-over-quarter due to delays in federal budget disbursements, standard seasonality, and a more cautious demand environment across the law enforcement and defense sectors. These dynamics have reinforced the importance of programs like STEP, which provide affordable, recurring access to immersive training systems even when procurement cycles slow down. Our development efforts related to the U.S. Army’s IVAS program also advanced during the quarter, including expanded recoil kit validation and reliability testing, which are key steps as we prepare for a potential transition into the production phase. Alongside this, demand for our V-XR platform continues to build, with the first delivery expected in Q2 and additional units already in process.





“With more focused sales and marketing functions, we’re engaging priority agencies more directly and improving conversion across channels. As part of this effort, we reentered the General Services Administration (GSA) procurement program in Q1 with standardized product bundles, enabling eligible agencies to purchase directly from a federal catalog and reducing friction in the purchasing process. VirTra is positioned to convert opportunity into growth in the quarters ahead. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and aligning closely with the evolving training needs of our customers.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Note: Q1 2024 financials presented below reflect a restatement made in Q4 2024 to adjust the timing of revenue recognition associated with a 2021 international sale.









Total revenue



for the first quarter was $7.2 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period. The 3% decrease was primarily driven by delayed deliveries on several customer orders booked in Q4 2024, which pushed revenue recognition into future quarters.







Gross profit



for the first quarter improved to $5.2 million (73% of total revenue), compared to $4.7 million (64% of total revenue) in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin reflects a 25% decrease in cost of sales, highlighting the Company’s operational efficiency gains and more favorable product mix.







Net operating expense



for the first quarter was $3.8 million, a 6% decrease from $4.1 million in the prior year period. This decrease reflects ongoing cost discipline and optimization of internal resources while maintaining core growth initiatives.







Operating income



for the first quarter more than doubled to $1.4 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period.







Net income



for the first quarter increased to $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share (based on 11.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), up from a restated $0.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share (based on 11.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the first quarter of 2024.







Adjusted EBITDA



, a non-GAAP metric, increased 22% to $1.7 million, up from $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.







Cash and cash equivalents



were $17.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $18.0 million at December 31, 2024. Working capital grew to $35.3 million, and the Company maintained a debt-light balance sheet, positioning it well for near- and long-term execution.







Financial Commentary







CFO Alanna Boudreau stated, “Our Q1 results reflect a steady shift in the right direction, with strong gross margins, disciplined cost management, and increased clarity on backlog conversion into future revenue. This greater visibility is supported by improved forecasting around STEP and capital orders, stronger contract structures, and more predictable customer delivery timelines. One key recent development was the enhancement of our STEP agreements, which now include full three-year commitments, converting what was previously uncertain renewal potential into reliable, recurring revenue, with renewal rates expected to continue around 95%.





“The steps we’ve taken over the past several quarters to improve execution and efficiency continue to gain traction and support our bottom-line results. With $17.6 million in cash and over $35 million in working capital, we remain well-positioned to pursue growth while navigating the timing uncertainties of government funding cycles. As new sales channels activate and V-XR adoption builds, we believe the Company is positioned for sustained top-line improvements throughout 2025.”







Conference Call







VirTra’s management will hold a conference call today (May 12, 2025) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s Chief Executive Officer John Givens and Chief Financial Officer Alanna Boudreau will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.





U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9208





International number: 1-201-493-6784





Conference ID: 13753538





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the investor relations section of the Company’s





website





.





A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13753538







About VirTra, Inc.







VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at



www.VirTra.com



.







About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA







Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:























For the Three Months Ended

































March 31,





















March 31,





















Increase

























%

































2025





















2024 (restated)





















(Decrease)

























Change











































































Net Income (Loss)









$





1,264,060













$





468,196













$





795,864

















170





%









Adjustments:









































































Provision for income taxes













102,000

















511,437

















(409,437





)













(80





)%









Depreciation and amortization













316,640

















236,547

















80,093

















34





%









Interest (net)













(21,251





)













54,575

















75,826

















139





%









EBITDA













1,661,449

















1,270,755

















390,694

















31





%









Right of use amortization













41,864

















127,893

















(86,029





)













(67





)%

















































































Adjusted EBITDA









$





1,703,313













$





1,398,648













$





304,665

















22





%

















Forward-Looking Statements











The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.









Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover and Alec Wilson





Gateway Group, Inc.









VTSI@gateway-grp.com









949-574-3860







- Financial Tables to Follow -













VIRTRA, INC.













CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

































March 31,

























December 31,

































2025

























2024

































(Unaudited)

































ASSETS





































Current assets:











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





17,612,626













$





18,040,827













Accounts receivable, net













8,905,570

















8,005,452













Inventory, net













14,987,491

















14,583,400













Unbilled revenue













2,108,976

















2,570,441













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,616,686

















1,273,115















Total current assets















45,231,349

















44,473,235















Long-term assets:











































Property and equipment, net













16,318,615

















16,204,663













Operating lease right-of-use asset, net













395,231

















437,095













Intangible assets, net













556,429

















558,651













Security deposits, long-term













35,691

















35,691













Other assets, long-term













148,177

















148,177













Deferred tax asset, net













4,111,630

















3,595,574















Total long-term assets















21,565,773

















20,979,851















Total assets











$





66,797,122













$





65,453,086























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY













































Current liabilities:











































Accounts payable









$





1,216,094













$





957,384













Accrued compensation and related costs













1,094,053

















1,253,544













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













1,006,591

















657,114













Note payable, current













228,452

















230,787













Operating lease liability, short-term













192,669

















192,410













Deferred revenue, short-term













6,235,630

















6,355,316















Total current liabilities















9,973,489

















9,646,555















Long-term liabilities:











































Deferred revenue, long-term













2,113,385

















2,282,996













Note payable, long-term













7,504,157

















7,567,536













Operating lease liability, long-term













221,628

















265,111













Other long term liabilities













-

















-















Total long-term liabilities















9,839,170

















10,115,643















Total liabilities















19,812,659

















19,762,198





















































Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11)



















































































Stockholders’ equity:











































Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding













-

















-













Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,260,209 and 11,255,709 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













1,126

















1,125













Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding













-

















-













Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding













-

















-





















































Additional paid-in capital













32,944,626

















32,915,112













Retained Earnings













14,038,711

















12,774,651















Total stockholders’ equity















46,984,463

















45,690,888















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





66,797,122













$





65,453,086



























VIRTRA, INC.













CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

































Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025

























2024







































(restated)













Revenues:

































Net sales









$





7,160,247

















$





7,346,421













Total revenue













7,160,247





















7,346,421





















































Cost of sales













1,963,367





















2,632,257





















































Gross profit













5,196,880





















4,714,164





















































Operating expenses:









































General and administrative













3,219,950





















3,370,422













Research and development













609,127





















693,380





















































Net operating expense













3,829,077





















4,063,802





















































Income from operations













1,367,803





















650,362





















































Other income (expense):









































Other income













72,010





















396,693













Other (expense)













(73,753





)

















(67,422





)

















































Net other income (expense)













(1,743









)













329,271





















































Income before provision for income taxes













1,366,060





















979,633





















































Provision for income taxes













102,000





















511,437





















































Net income









$





1,264,060

















$





468,196





















































Net income per common share:









































Basic









$





0.11

















$





0.04













Diluted









$





0.11

















$





0.04





















































Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic













11,162,037





















10,959,298













Diluted













11,162,037





















10,961,188



























VIRTRA, INC.













CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

































Three Months Ended March 31

































2025

























2024













































(Restated)





















Cash flows from operating activities:











































Net income (loss)









$





1,264,060













$





468,196













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













316,640

















236,547













Right of use amortization













41,864

















127,893













Employee stock compensation













29,514

















139,999













Bad debt expense













(15,334





)













245,089













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable, net













(884,782





)













5,926,870













Inventory, net













(404,091





)













112,420













Deferred taxes













(516,055





)













(33,203





)









Unbilled revenue













461,463

















(571,759





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(343,571





)













74,091













Accounts payable and other accrued expenses













448,503

















(246,905





)









Operating lease right of use













(43,223





)













(137,291





)









Deferred revenue













(289,297





)













(1,205,438





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













65,691

















5,136,509





















































Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchase of intangible assets













-

















-













Purchase of property and equipment













(428,371





)













(1,546,772





)









Net cash (used in) investing activities













(428,371





)













(1,546,772





)

















































Cash flows from financing activities:









































Principal payments of debt













(65,521





)













(35,152





)









Stock issued for options exercised













-

















10,750













Net cash (used in) financing activities













(65,521





)













(24,402





)



















































Net increase (decrease) in cash















(428,201





)













3,565,335













Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period













18,040,827

















18,849,842













Cash and restricted cash, end of period









$





17,612,626













$





22,415,177





















































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









































Income taxes paid (refunded)









$





20,951













$





24,002













Interest paid









$





56,974













$





61,552











