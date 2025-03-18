VirTra, Inc. to Host Conference Call on March 27, 2025 to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

VirTra will host a conference call on March 27, 2025, to discuss 2024 financial results.

$VTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $VTSI stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHANDLER, Ariz., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





VirTra, Inc







. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”),



a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208





International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784





Conference ID: 13751824





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the investor relations section of the Company’s



website



.





A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 10, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13751824







About VirTra, Inc.







VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at



www.VirTra.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover and Alec Wilson





Gateway Group, Inc.







VTSI@gateway-grp.com







949-574-3860



