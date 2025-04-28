VirTra, Inc. to Host Conference Call Discussing Q1 2024 Financial Results on May 12, 2025

VirTra will host a conference call on May 12, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

VirTra, Inc. announced that it will host a conference call on May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. A press release with the financial results will be issued prior to the call, which will include a presentation by VirTra management followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested participants can join via a U.S. or international dial-in number and are encouraged to call in 5-10 minutes early. The call will be available for live broadcast and replay on the company's website, with details provided for accessing the replay. VirTra specializes in providing judgmental use of force and firearms training simulators aimed at enhancing training for law enforcement and military personnel.

Potential Positives

VirTra is set to discuss its financial results for the first quarter, indicating transparency and a commitment to communicating performance to investors.

The scheduled conference call offers an opportunity for investor engagement through a question-and-answer period, fostering a connection with stakeholders.

The availability of the conference call for live broadcast and replay enhances accessibility for investors and analysts, ensuring they can stay informed about company developments.

Potential Negatives

Financial results being discussed on May 12, 2025, may pique concern if they indicate poor performance for the first quarter of 2024.



The press release does not provide any information regarding expected financial performance or forecasts, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



VirTra's focus on law enforcement and military markets could attract scrutiny or controversy, especially in the current political climate surrounding policing and military spending.

FAQ

When is VirTra's upcoming conference call?

VirTra's conference call is scheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I join the VirTra conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9208 for the U.S. or 1-201-493-6784 for international calls.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will cover VirTra's financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, along with a Q&A session.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the day of the call through May 26, 2025.

How can I access VirTra's investor relations information?

You can find investor relations information and the conference call replay on VirTra's official website under the investor relations section.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $VTSI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHANDLER, Ariz., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





VirTra, Inc







. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”),



a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Monday, May 12, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208





International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784





Conference ID: 13753538





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the investor relations section of the Company’s



website



.





A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13753538







About VirTra, Inc.







VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at



www.VirTra.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover and Alec Wilson





Gateway Group, Inc.







VTSI@gateway-grp.com







949-574-3860



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.