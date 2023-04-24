VirTra (FRA:0XQ) Price Target Increased by 7.67% to 9.98

The average one-year price target for VirTra (FRA:0XQ) has been revised to 9.98 / share. This is an increase of 7.67% from the prior estimate of 9.27 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.53 to a high of 12.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.84% from the latest reported closing price of 4.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in VirTra. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XQ is 0.04%, a decrease of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 1,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XQ by 16.51% over the last quarter.

ARS Investment Partners holds 133K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XQ by 69,160.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 123K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XQ by 20.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 84K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XQ by 20.29% over the last quarter.

