VirTra (FRA:0XQ) Price Target Increased by 7.01% to 10.32

The average one-year price target for VirTra (FRA:0XQ) has been revised to 10.32 / share. This is an increase of 7.01% from the prior estimate of 9.64 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.26 to a high of 13.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.99% from the latest reported closing price of 5.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in VirTra. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 29.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XQ is 0.07%, an increase of 109.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.49% to 2,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 212K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 152K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARS Investment Partners holds 133K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

