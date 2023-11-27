VirTra (FRA:0XQ) Price Target Increased by 11.55% to 11.01

The average one-year price target for VirTra (FRA:0XQ) has been revised to 11.01 / share. This is an increase of 11.55% from the prior estimate of 9.87 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.35 to a high of 13.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.81% from the latest reported closing price of 6.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in VirTra. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XQ is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 1,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 177K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 38.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XQ by 41.50% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 168K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 26.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XQ by 39.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARS Investment Partners holds 123K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XQ by 28.04% over the last quarter.

