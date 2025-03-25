VIRTRA Earnings Preview: Recent $VTSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VIRTRA ($VTSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,595,940 and earnings of $0.04 per share.
VIRTRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of VIRTRA stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 133,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $827,266
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 130,117 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $878,289
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 74,216 shares (+31.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $500,958
- UBS GROUP AG added 49,181 shares (+625.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,971
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 42,186 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,755
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 39,113 shares (+2207.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,012
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 38,070 shares (+235.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,972
VIRTRA Government Contracts
We have seen $3,042,231 of award payments to $VTSI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONTRACT AWARD AWARD FOR THE PURCHASE OF A TRAINING SIMULATOR IN THE AMOUNT OF $948,615 IN ADDITION TO TWO ...: $948,615
- VIRTRA REFRESH DELIVERY ORDER: $581,549
- VIRTRA SYSTEM REFRESH FOR THREE CBP LOCATIONS.: $581,549
- PURCHASE AWARD FOR INL/EL SALVADOR FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF A VIRTUAL SHOOTING SIMULATOR WITH THE OPTION TO E...: $414,983
- VIRTRA SERVICE PLAN: $240,300
