VirTra Appoints Danielle Diaz To Replace Marsha Foxx As CFO

(RTTNews) - VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) on Friday appointed Danielle Diaz as chief financial officer, effective, August 24, 2022. Diaz replaces chief accounting officer Marsha Foxx, who has departed the company.

Foxx's departure was not the result of any disagreement with VirTra on any matters relating to its accounting practices or policies.

Diaz brings over 20 years of experience in financial and operating functions, including extensive experience as a chief financial officer. Throughout her career, she has held numerous accounting and financial leadership positions across different industries, including manufacturing and technology.

Prior to VirTra, she held the role of CFO at both F&B manufacturing and Lorts Manufacturing. She also was a senior finance officer for Common Spirit and was most recently the CFO for Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

