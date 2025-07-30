VIRT or MCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Miscellaneous Services sector might want to consider either Virtu Financial (VIRT) or Moody's (MCO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Virtu Financial is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Moody's has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that VIRT's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

VIRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.74, while MCO has a forward P/E of 36.85. We also note that VIRT has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.13.

Another notable valuation metric for VIRT is its P/B ratio of 4.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MCO has a P/B of 22.24.

Based on these metrics and many more, VIRT holds a Value grade of B, while MCO has a Value grade of F.

VIRT is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that VIRT is likely the superior value option right now.

