Virscend Education Unveils Board and Key Roles

Virscend Education Company Limited has announced its board of directors and their respective roles, highlighting Ms. Wang Xiaoying as the Chairwoman and the presence of both executive and independent non-executive directors. The board oversees three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with Mr. Sit Chiu Wing playing a significant role as chairman in two of these committees.

