Virscend Education Unveils Board and Key Roles

Virscend Education Company Limited (HK:1565) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Virscend Education Company Limited has announced its board of directors and their respective roles, highlighting Ms. Wang Xiaoying as the Chairwoman and the presence of both executive and independent non-executive directors. The board oversees three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with Mr. Sit Chiu Wing playing a significant role as chairman in two of these committees.
For further insights into HK:1565 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.