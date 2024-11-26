News & Insights

Stocks

Virscend Education Unveils Board and Key Roles

November 26, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Virscend Education Company Limited (HK:1565) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Virscend Education Company Limited has announced its board of directors and their respective roles, highlighting Ms. Wang Xiaoying as the Chairwoman and the presence of both executive and independent non-executive directors. The board oversees three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with Mr. Sit Chiu Wing playing a significant role as chairman in two of these committees.

For further insights into HK:1565 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.