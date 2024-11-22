Virpax Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership and Expands Collaborations

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has taken significant steps to enhance its governance and strategic initiatives. The company appointed Ms. Esha Randhawa as an independent director to meet Nasdaq’s compliance requirements following Dr. Eric Floyd’s resignation. Additionally, they signed an agreement with CEO Jatinder Dhaliwal through his firm to drive the company’s drug development efforts. Virpax also announced an extended collaboration with the NIH for NES100, an innovative pain management product, reflecting its commitment to non-addictive pain solutions.

