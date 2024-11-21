Virpax Pharmaceuticals announces HHS pact over NES100 developmental extension

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) announced that it has been granted an extension of its cooperative research and development agreement with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, an institute/center of the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This collaboration is for the continued development of Virpax’s product candidate, NES100, an intranasal peptide, for the management of acute and chronic non-cancer pain. NES100 is an enkephalin drug product based on a type of nanotechnology delivery approach. Enkephalin is a naturally occurring (endogenous) peptide that is not easily administered in its original form. We believe that the nanotechnology may enable and enhance the delivery of this metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. NES100 is the first investigational product formulation delivered via the nasal route with the potential to enhance enkephalin transport to the brain. NES100 uses a preassembled device and cartridge to propel the enkephalin formulation through the nose to the brain by flowing along the olfactory nerve pathway. The Molecular Envelope Technology is designed to protect and help carry the drug to the brain with the goal of promptly suppressing pain by binding to the delta opioid receptors. NES100 has demonstrated analgesic potential in animal models without the development of opioid tolerance, withdrawal, respiratory depression, euphoria, or addiction associated with use of opioids. Jatinder Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Virpax, commented, “We are excited that this collaboration has been extended with NCATS and the NIH Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) initiative as we believe that it may help Virpax develop an effective and safe alternative to conventional opioids used by patients to manage acute and chronic pain. We believe that the NIH/NCATS collaborative agreement will enable our team to maintain momentum in both our pre-clinical and clinical development strategies.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VRPX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.