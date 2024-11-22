Virpax Expands Collaboration With HHS To Advance NES100 For Non-Cancer Pain, Stock Surges 86.5%

(RTTNews) - Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX), Thursday, after the bell, announced that it has received an extension to its cooperative R&D agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance NES100, an intranasal peptide designed to manage acute and chronic non-cancer pain.

The collaboration aims to develop a non-addictive pain management solution, offering a potential alternative to conventional opioids.

NES100 uses a nanotechnology delivery system to transport enkephalin, a naturally occurring peptide, to the brain, where it binds to delta opioid receptors to suppress pain.

NES100, delivered via an intranasal device, uses Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to protect the enkephalin formulation and facilitate its delivery through the olfactory nerve pathway directly to the brain. This cutting-edge delivery method aims to provide rapid and effective pain relief without the risk of opioid-related side effects like addiction, withdrawal, or respiratory depression.

NES100 has already shown promising results in animal models, demonstrating analgesic potential without the typical complications associated with opioid use.

Virpax's CEO, Jatinder Dhaliwal, highlighted the extended partnership with NCATS, supporting the NIH's HEAL initiative. The agreement aims to advance NES100 as a non-addictive alternative to traditional pain treatments. The collaboration will also support Virpax's broader clinical and preclinical efforts, including the development of other pipeline candidates like Probudur and Envelta.

VRPX closed Thursday's trading at $0.5897, down 4.42 %. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 86.5% at $1.0998

