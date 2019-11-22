US Markets

VirnetX patent win against Apple vacated by U.S. appeals court

Jan Wolfe Reuters
A U.S. appeals court on Friday set aside a jury's calculation that Apple Inc should pay $503 million for infringing on patents owned by licensing firm VirnetX Holdings Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a lower court should consider whether it was appropriate to recalculate damages without holding a new trial.

