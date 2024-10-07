News & Insights

Virios, Wex Pharmaceuticals To Combine - Quick Facts

October 07, 2024

(RTTNews) - Virios Therapeutics (VIRI), and Wex Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int'l., announced that Virios has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with Sealbond Limited, an indirect parent of Wex, pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock deal. The combined company's name will be Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX). Effective October 9, 2024, Virios Therapeutics will change its name to Dogwood Therapeutics. The common stock will cease trading under the ticker symbol VIRI and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol DWTX as of the commencement of trading on October 9, 2024.

In connection with the combination, Virios Therapeutics said it is raising $19.5 million in a committed debt financing by an affiliate of CKLS in two tranches with $16.5 million funding at closing and an additional $3 million funded in first quarter of 2025. In connection with the combination, Virios Therapeutics announced a reverse split of 25-for-1, effective on October 9, 2024, resulting in outstanding shares of common stock of 1,110,317 prior to the issuance of shares pursuant to the share exchange agreement.

