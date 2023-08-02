News & Insights

Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Price Target Increased by 75.00% to 3.57

August 02, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an increase of 75.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.89% from the latest reported closing price of 1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virios Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRI is 0.00%, an increase of 21.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.13% to 1,058K shares. VIRI / Virios Therapeutics Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VIRI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VIRI / Virios Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 162K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 73.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRI by 2,243.63% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 121K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRI by 59.71% over the last quarter.

Pvg Asset Management holds 81K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 75K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 114.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRI by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Virios Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Virios Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, such as fibromyalgia ('FM'). Overactive immune response related to activation of tissue resident Herpes Simplex Virus-1 ('HSV-1') has been postulated to be a potential root cause of chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable bowel disease ('IBS'), chronic fatigue syndrome and functional somatic syndrome, all of which are characterized by a waxing and waning manifestation of disease. While not completely understood, there is general agreement in the medical community that activation of HSV-1 is triggered by some form of environmental and/or health stressor. Our lead development candidate ('IMC-1'), is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib. IMC-1 represents a novel combination antiviral therapy designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden.

