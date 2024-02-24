Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Virios Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VIRI) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,137.49% from the latest reported closing price of 0.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virios Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRI is 0.00%, a decrease of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.12% to 1,049K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 209K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 207K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 93.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRI by 731.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 174K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

McCollum Christoferson Group holds 37K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRI by 32.01% over the last quarter.

Virios Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virios Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, such as fibromyalgia ('FM'). Overactive immune response related to activation of tissue resident Herpes Simplex Virus-1 ('HSV-1') has been postulated to be a potential root cause of chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable bowel disease ('IBS'), chronic fatigue syndrome and functional somatic syndrome, all of which are characterized by a waxing and waning manifestation of disease. While not completely understood, there is general agreement in the medical community that activation of HSV-1 is triggered by some form of environmental and/or health stressor. Our lead development candidate ('IMC-1'), is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib. IMC-1 represents a novel combination antiviral therapy designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden.

