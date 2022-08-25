Markets
Virios Therapeutics To Announce FORTRESS Trial Data Next Month

(RTTNews) - Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI), a development-stage biotechnology company developing antiviral therapies for the treatment of debilitating chronic diseases including fibromyalgia, expects to announce topline results from its FORTRESS study next month.

FORTRESS is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate IMC-1, a combination of famciclovir and celecoxib, for the treatment of fibromyalgia (FM).

Evidence of IMC-1's statistically significant efficacy on a broad spectrum of FM outcome measures was previously demonstrated in a Phase 2a clinical trial, according to the company.

Fibromyalgia (FM) is a widespread chronic pain disorder, including symptoms of severe pain and fatigue that last for 3 months or longer. According to the company, FM affects between 2% to 8% of the total American adult population.

There are no specific lab tests for diagnosis of FM nor is there a cure for it.

VIRI has traded in a range of $3.30 to $9.11 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $6.35, down 1.24%.

