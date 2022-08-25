Virios Therapeutics To Announce FORTRESS Trial Data Next Month

(RTTNews) - Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI), a development-stage biotechnology company developing antiviral therapies for the treatment of debilitating chronic diseases including fibromyalgia, expects to announce topline results from its FORTRESS study next month.
FORTRESS is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate IMC-1, a combination of famciclovir and celecoxib, for the treatment of fibromyalgia (FM).
Evidence of IMC-1's statistically significant efficacy on a broad spectrum of FM outcome measures was previously demonstrated in a Phase 2a clinical trial, according to the company.
Fibromyalgia (FM) is a widespread chronic pain disorder, including symptoms of severe pain and fatigue that last for 3 months or longer. According to the company, FM affects between 2% to 8% of the total American adult population.
There are no specific lab tests for diagnosis of FM nor is there a cure for it.
VIRI has traded in a range of $3.30 to $9.11 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $6.35, down 1.24%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryVIRI
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings