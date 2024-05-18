News & Insights

Virios Therapeutics Plans To Sell Up To $2.1 Mln In Shares Of Its Common Stock In Public Offering

May 18, 2024 — 12:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) said that it intends to offer and sell up to $2.1 million in shares of its common stock in a public offering. It intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering to commence preparatory activities for its planned IMC-2 Long-COVID Phase 2b study and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

VIRI closed Friday's regular trading at $0.3514 down $0.0346 or 8.96%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.11 or 30.31%.

