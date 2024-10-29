Viridis Mining Uncovers High-Grade Rare Earths at Cupim South

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited’s recent drilling at Cupim South has revealed significant high-grade rare earth elements, signaling a promising resource expansion and potential long-life mining plan. The systematic drilling uncovered elevated levels of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides (MREO), enhancing the project’s economic prospects. With the completion of this phase, Viridis is poised to release an updated resource estimate and advance its development strategy.

