Viridis Mining Expands Market Reach with New Securities

December 04, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited is set to enhance its market presence by quoting 1,712,308 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX as of December 5, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategic transactions, potentially offering exciting opportunities for investors interested in the mining sector.

