Viridis Mining Boosts Market Presence with New Securities

October 21, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of nearly 6 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a strategic move to bolster its market presence. This development reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial footprint and attract potential investors.

