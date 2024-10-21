Viridis Mining Boosts Market Presence with New Securities

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of nearly 6 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a strategic move to bolster its market presence. This development reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial footprint and attract potential investors.

