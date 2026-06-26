Viridian Wins FDA Approval For Lumvoa In Thyroid Eye Disease; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Lumvoa for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, marking the company's first commercial product and a major milestone in its transition to a commercial-stage biopharma.

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is a rare autoimmune condition that causes inflammation and tissue changes behind the eyes, leading to bulging, double vision, pain, and in severe cases, vision loss. Until now, treatment options have been limited, leaving many patients with persistent symptoms.

Lumvoa (veligrotug-vvze) is a full antagonist of IGF-1R and the first approved treatment for TED with labeling that includes data for both active and chronic disease.

The approval was supported by the THRIVE and THRIVE-2 Phase 3 trials, which met their respective primary and all secondary endpoints. Both studies consistently demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements at week 15 across key signs and symptoms of TED, including proptosis (eye bulging) and diplopia (double vision) in patients with both active and chronic TED. The FDA label reflects these outcomes, showing durable reductions in eye bulging and complete resolution of double vision in many patients.

Lumvoa is administered as a 12-week course, providing patients with a defined treatment window. The therapy was also granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review by the FDA, underscoring it potential to address a high unmet medical need.

Viridian's Chief Executive Officer Steve Mahoney said the approval represents a "significant step forward" for patients and for the company, noting that Lumvoa will be available immediately in the U.S. He emphasized Viridian's readiness to support physicians and patients from launch day.

The company is also advancing, Elegrobart (VRDN-003), a subcutaneous IGF-1R antibody in Phase 3 development for thyroid eye disease, designed to provide less frequent dosing. A Biologics License Application submission targeted for Q1 2027, aiming to broaden treatment options further.

The FDA approval positions Viridian as a new player in the rare disease market, offering patients with TED a long-awaited therapy backed by strong clinical evidence.

VRDN has traded between $13.18 and $34.29 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $17.90, up 2.93%. During the after-hours trading session, the stock is at $19.81, up 10.67%.

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