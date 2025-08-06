Viridian (VRDN) Q2 Net Loss Widens 55%

Key Points Collaboration revenue (GAAP) edged up to $75 thousand, exceeding analyst expectations for GAAP revenue but remaining negligible due to Viridian’s pre-commercial status.

Net loss (GAAP) was $100.7 million, compared to $64.99 million for Q2 2024, driven by higher research and development expenses linked to late-stage clinical trials and commercialization preparation.

Viridian advanced its thyroid eye disease pipeline, secured FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for veligrotug, and signed a $70 million upfront licensing deal for Japan in July 2025, but has yet to generate product revenue.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN), a biotechnology company focused on therapies for autoimmune diseases including thyroid eye disease (TED), released its second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025. The report highlighted major clinical progress with its lead TED candidate, veligrotug, after positive pivotal trial results and an FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Collaboration revenue (GAAP) came in at $75 thousand, ahead of the $50 thousand GAAP estimate, but still negligible due to the company’s pre-commercial phase. Net loss per share (GAAP) was $(1.00), missing analyst expectations. The quarter further clarified Viridian’s transition from clinical to commercialization activities, while its financials showed an ongoing pattern of heavy investment and widening net losses as research and development spending scaled up.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(1.00) $(1.00) $(0.77) (29.9%) Revenue (GAAP) $75 thousand N/A $72 thousand 4.2% Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments $563.4 million(as of June 30, 2025) N/A N/A

Viridian’s Mission and Business Focus

Viridian focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with rare and serious autoimmune diseases. Its main target is thyroid eye disease, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation and tissue changes around the eyes. The company’s scientific work centers on developing drugs that can improve safety, convenience, and efficacy compared with current therapies.

In recent years, Viridian has concentrated on advancing veligrotug and VRDN-003, both aimed at treating TED by targeting the IGF-1R pathway, a validated biological pathway involved in disease progression. Expanding its work into FcRn inhibitors, which regulate the immune response, gives the company a broader pipeline and future commercial opportunities. Key success factors for Viridian include successful clinical trial outcomes, speed of regulatory approvals, and the ability to form partnerships that can facilitate both global reach and future cash generation.

Key Developments in the Quarter

The most notable achievement during the quarter was the progress of veligrotug, an intravenous antibody therapy for TED. Viridian reported that pivotal phase 3 trials, THRIVE and THRIVE-2, showed veligrotug achieved primary and secondary endpoints by improving patient symptoms such as proptosis (eye bulging) and diplopia (double vision). “Veligrotug achieved all primary and secondary endpoints across proptosis, Clinical Activity Score (CAS), and diplopia in each of its two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials,” according to the company.

Regulatory momentum followed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting Breakthrough Therapy Designation for veligrotug in May 2025. This status is designed to expedite review of drugs that treat serious conditions, based on preliminary clinical evidence. It opens the door for priority review, potentially accelerating time to market. The company confirmed it remains on target to submit its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA in the second half of the year, with a European Medicines Agency (EMA) submission planned for the first half of 2026.

Commercial preparation continued in parallel. Viridian noted it is working to be ready for a U.S. launch in 2026, pending regulatory approval. This involves investment in manufacturing and marketing. Viridian also announced an exclusive licensing deal with Kissei Pharmaceutical for veligrotug and VRDN-003 in Japan, earning $70 million upfront and the potential for up to $315 million in future milestones, plus royalties. Kissei will take on all development and commercialization costs in Japan, bringing non-dilutive funding to Viridian and confirming overseas interest in its TED therapies.

Outside thyroid eye disease, Viridian advanced its pipeline of neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) inhibitors, with VRDN-006’s phase 1 trial generating proof-of-concept data expected in the third quarter. The company’s other FcRn drug, VRDN-008, is on track for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by year-end, based on promising results in animal models. These drugs could expand Viridian’s reach into broader autoimmune indications, but they remain in very early stages.

Financial Overview and Trends

While Viridian’s revenue (GAAP) technically surpassed analyst expectations, the reported figure remains negligible due to the company’s focus on research and development rather than commercial sales. Instead, financial trends highlight the scale of ongoing investment. Research and development expenses rose to $86.6 million, up 54.0% year over year, mainly due to expanded clinical trial activity for veligrotug and VRDN-003, and higher personnel costs. General and administrative expenses (GAAP) increased to $20.2 million, a 25.5% jump, reflecting growing activity around launch planning and increased legal, accounting, and other professional service costs and personnel-related costs.

Net loss (GAAP) reached $100.7 million, up 55% compared to Q2 2024. This is a typical pattern for biotech companies at Viridian’s stage, where expenses ramp up ahead of any potential revenue from approved products. The company ended the quarter with $563.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, down from $636.6 million as of March 31, 2025. It projects that this cash is sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2027, assuming no delays or major changes to clinical or commercialization plans.

Looking Forward

Viridian’s management did not provide specific earnings or revenue guidance for upcoming quarters or fiscal 2025. Instead, it emphasized ongoing milestones, including the upcoming BLA filing for veligrotug, potential FDA review timelines, and advance preparations for commercial launch if approval is granted. The topline data from VRDN-003’s phase 3 trials, expected in the first half of 2026, will be an important marker for further pipeline expansion.

Key things to watch in coming periods include: regulatory review progress for veligrotug, the success of commercial readiness activities, data releases from both VRDN-003 and the FcRn programs, and the company’s ability to manage its expense rate ahead of its first expected product launch. With no material product revenue to date, the timing and success of transforming its late-stage clinical portfolio into phased commercial rollouts will be critical for future earnings results.

VRDN does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

