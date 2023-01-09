Viridian Therapeutics Stock Gains 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) are gaining over 17% on Monday morning after the company announced positive data from ongoing phase 1/2 trial evaluating low dose VRDN-001 in patients with thyroid eye disease.

VRDN is currently trading at $32.23, up $4.77 or 17.37%, on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $9.47 and $32.29 in the past 52-week period.

VRDN-001 was generally safe and well-tolerated by all patients treated in the three dose cohorts. There were no reported serious adverse events (SAEs), no discontinuations, and no infusion reactions in patients treated with VRDN-001 as of December 19, 2022.

"The rapid and meaningful improvements in signs and symptoms of TED observed with a low dose of VRDN-001 reinforce previously reported findings in this trial, and suggest that VRDN-001 may offer a differentiated efficacy profile," said Roger Turbin, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science within the Department of Ophthalmology of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and an investigator on the VRDN-001 trial. "The data also support development of VRDN-001 as a patient-friendly low volume subcutaneous injection, which could reduce the burden of care for patients suffering from TED."

