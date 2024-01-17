Viridian Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of About 7.14 Mln Shares At $21.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of about $150.0 million. Viridian said it is selling a total of about 7.14 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share.

In addition, Viridian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.07 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 22, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Viridian plans to use the proceeds from the proposed underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock, together with its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to further its clinical development programs, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.