News & Insights

Markets
VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of About 7.14 Mln Shares At $21.00/shr

January 17, 2024 — 10:53 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of about $150.0 million. Viridian said it is selling a total of about 7.14 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share.

In addition, Viridian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.07 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 22, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Viridian plans to use the proceeds from the proposed underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock, together with its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to further its clinical development programs, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.