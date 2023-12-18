Viridian Therapeutics Plans To Initiate VRDN-003 Pivotal Program In Mid-2024

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) announced the selection of VRDN-003 as the company's lead subcutaneous program for thyroid eye disease based on positive data from a Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers. The data showed that VRDN-003 has an extended half-life of 40-50 days, about 4-5 times longer than VRDN-001 and based upon comparisons of publicly disclosed data, significantly longer than other first generation anti-insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor antibodies. VRDN-003 was well tolerated in the study.

The company expects to initiate the VRDN-003 pivotal program in mid-2024, pending alignment with regulatory authorities. The company noted that both VRDN-001 SC and VRDN-002 SC development have been deprioritized.

