Viridian Therapeutics Names Scott Myers CEO, Succeeding Jonathan Violin

February 06, 2023 — 07:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on medicines for serious and rare diseases, announced Monday the appointment of Scott Myers as President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective today.

He succeeds Jonathan Violin, who has led Viridian since its inception in 2020.

Myers has more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical and medical technology experience. He most recently served as the CEO and Director of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, where he led its turnaround and strategic sale to Covis Pharma.

Prior to AMAG, he served as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Rainier Therapeutics, a late-stage oncology company.

He had also worked as CEO of Cascadian Therapeutics until its acquisition by Seagen, and Aerocrine AB, a medical technology company.

Myers is currently on the board of directors at Dynavax Technologies, Harpoon Therapeutics, Ironshore Therapeutics, Selecta Biosciences, and Sensorion. He was previously an Independent Director at Trillium Therapeutics until its acquisition by Pfizer.

