Viridian Therapeutics management to meet with Jefferies

Analyst Yee holds a meeting with CEO Mahoney in New York on October 22 hosted by Jefferies.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VRDN:
- Viridian Therapeutics CEO buys $499.3K in common stock
- Viridian Therapeutics price target raised to $61 from $56 at BTIG
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Viridian Therapeutics price target raised to $44 from $35 at RBC Capital
- Viridian Therapeutics 10.67M share Secondary priced at $18.75
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.