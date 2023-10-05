Viridian Therapeutics (FRA:1S1) Price Target Increased by 7.37% to 44.16

The average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics (FRA:1S1) has been revised to 44.16 / share. This is an increase of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 41.13 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.16 to a high of 59.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 222.35% from the latest reported closing price of 13.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1S1 is 0.28%, a decrease of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.18% to 50,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 3,083K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,415K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,200K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 30.65% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,106K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,008K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

