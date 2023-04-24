Viridian Therapeutics (FRA:1S1) Price Target Decreased by 6.16% to 41.50

The average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics (FRA:1S1) has been revised to 41.50 / share. This is an decrease of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 44.22 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.13 to a high of 52.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.84% from the latest reported closing price of 25.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 24.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1S1 is 0.39%, an increase of 15.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.42% to 43,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 2,700K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 97.23% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,020K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing a decrease of 33.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,771K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,751K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 34.22% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,678K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1S1 by 50.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.