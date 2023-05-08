Viridian Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VRDN

In trading on Monday, shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VRDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.38, changing hands as low as $24.89 per share. Viridian Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRDN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.47 per share, with $39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.49.

