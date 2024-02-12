Viridian Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VRDN

In trading on Monday, shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VRDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.66, changing hands as high as $19.70 per share. Viridian Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRDN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.925 per share, with $34.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.